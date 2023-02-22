AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. AtriCure updated its FY23 guidance to (1.19)-(1.14) EPS.

AtriCure Stock Performance

ATRC stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,779. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $72.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AtriCure by 122.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About AtriCure

ATRC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

