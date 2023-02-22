AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Increased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,933 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.7% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Cowen increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

