Augur (REP) Price Hits $9.17 on Top Exchanges

Augur (REP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Augur token can currently be bought for $9.17 or 0.00038270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a total market capitalization of $100.86 million and $20.16 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.33 or 0.00420995 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,646.06 or 0.27887481 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.
Augur Token Profile
Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.