Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP decreased its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 184,454 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 75.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,425,000 after acquiring an additional 113,949 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,923,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,813,000 after acquiring an additional 48,542 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 36,143.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,855 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autoliv Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at $436,993.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $47,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,335.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at $436,993.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,360 shares of company stock valued at $123,008. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.41. 167,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,954. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.46. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $97.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

