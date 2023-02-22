Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,792 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 32,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $224.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.18 and its 200-day moving average is $241.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.50.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

