Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.14.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXSM. Mizuho raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average is $60.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
