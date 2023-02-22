Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXSM. Mizuho raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average is $60.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,732,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1,379.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 617,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after buying an additional 576,125 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,852,000. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 649.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 370,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,540,000 after buying an additional 320,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 319,200 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

