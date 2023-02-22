AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

AZZ Stock Up 2.1 %

AZZ stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.42. 16,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,140. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AZZ has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $50.84.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). AZZ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 176.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.76%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in AZZ by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 653,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in AZZ by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,802,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

