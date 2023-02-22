Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $300.89

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 300.89 ($3.62) and traded as high as GBX 319.96 ($3.85). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 319 ($3.84), with a volume of 1,746,073 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.12) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 510 ($6.14) to GBX 475 ($5.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 408.33 ($4.92).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 298.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 300.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,106.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.94.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

