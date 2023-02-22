Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 234 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:BX opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.87. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $132.93.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock worth $69,683,744. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.