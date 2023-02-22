Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 22.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Shares of NVS opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average of $84.88.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

