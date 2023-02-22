Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,821 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.41% of Rent-A-Center worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth $124,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 53.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $26,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,117.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rent-A-Center Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $39.68.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 453.33%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

