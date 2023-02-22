Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $3.59 Million Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,222 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.08% of UFP Industries worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 550.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 87.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 502.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

UFPI stock opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

