Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,777,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,135,000 after purchasing an additional 92,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,017,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,830,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,608,000 after purchasing an additional 100,773 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 54.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,866,000 after purchasing an additional 986,888 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 2,209.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,849,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,729 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Patterson Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

PDCO opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.23%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Further Reading

