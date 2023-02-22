Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,683 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 46.2% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth about $36,885,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 51.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total value of $271,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,634.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,018,009 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tetra Tech Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $140.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.52. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $169.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

