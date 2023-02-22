Balanced Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 82.50 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 82.60 ($0.99). Approximately 1,853,643 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,158,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.70 ($1.01).

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.12. The company has a market capitalization of £579.48 million, a P/E ratio of 330.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a GBX 0.40 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Balanced Commercial Property Trust’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

