Bancroft Fund Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
Bancroft Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.
Bancroft Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BCV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.22. 19,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,011. Bancroft Fund has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.34.
About Bancroft Fund
Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.
