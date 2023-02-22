Bancroft Fund Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Bancroft Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BCV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.22. 19,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,011. Bancroft Fund has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 375.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bancroft Fund in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 25.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

