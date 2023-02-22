Barclays Cuts BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,550

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,700 ($32.51) to GBX 2,550 ($30.71) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($27.70) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.11) to GBX 2,510 ($30.23) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.31) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.29) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,358.57 ($28.40).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

LON BHP traded down GBX 89.23 ($1.07) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,661.77 ($32.05). The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,401. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,700.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,459.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,040 ($36.61). The company has a market capitalization of £134.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.77.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.