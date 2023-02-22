Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,050 ($24.69) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BRBY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,040 ($24.57) to GBX 2,200 ($26.49) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.48) to GBX 2,200 ($26.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,036 ($24.52).

Shares of LON:BRBY traded down GBX 4.08 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,587.92 ($31.16). 2,147,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,606 ($31.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,310.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,273.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,018.32.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Julie Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($25.89), for a total value of £344,000 ($414,258.19). In other news, insider Julie Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($25.89), for a total value of £344,000 ($414,258.19). Also, insider Debra L. Lee acquired 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,374 ($28.59) per share, with a total value of £11,988.70 ($14,437.26). Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

