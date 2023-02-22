Barclays Trims Dana (NYSE:DAN) Target Price to $18.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DAN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.
Dana Stock Down 17.6 %
Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.12 and a beta of 2.40. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dana
Institutional Trading of Dana
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dana by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,268 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dana by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Dana by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 316,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.
About Dana
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dana (DAN)
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
- Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
- 3 Restaurant Stocks Whose Price Action Is Beating The Market
- What is the Dividend Capture Strategy? How to Use it
- How to Trade Penny Stocks: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.