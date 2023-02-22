BarnBridge (BOND) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.56 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. BarnBridge has a market cap of $37.56 million and $6.15 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BarnBridge token can currently be bought for $4.78 or 0.00020095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge was first traded on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,857,645 tokens. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

