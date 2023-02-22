BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.64

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.64 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 25.05 ($0.30). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 25.85 ($0.31), with a volume of 77,996 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

BATM Advanced Communications Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £108.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 28.57.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.

