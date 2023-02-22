Baupost Group LLC MA Grows Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,778,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,406 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for about 9.0% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $519,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,684,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,289,000. FPR Partners LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 7,180,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,777,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,764,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $34,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 27,160 shares worth $1,224,657. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.19. The stock had a trading volume of 134,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,805. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.54. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $51.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

