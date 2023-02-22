Baupost Group LLC MA Makes New $46.48 Million Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 615,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,476,000. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 0.8% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 0.10% of Fidelity National Information Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,647,000 after buying an additional 1,380,495 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after buying an additional 747,909 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,569,000 after buying an additional 695,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $483,603,000 after buying an additional 246,537 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $66.92. 805,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,594. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.66%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

