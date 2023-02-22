Baytex Energy (BTEGF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTEGF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

