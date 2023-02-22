Beldex Price Tops $0.0374 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $150.28 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,669.06 or 0.06806767 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00084000 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00028599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00056031 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00027861 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

