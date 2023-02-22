Bellwether Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 377.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.57.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.3 %

Zoetis stock opened at $169.84 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

