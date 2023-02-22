Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases 20 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BLK opened at $695.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $788.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $729.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $686.73.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,738 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

