Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 157.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,043,836,000 after purchasing an additional 65,824 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,485,000 after purchasing an additional 279,432 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,183,000 after purchasing an additional 431,694 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,171,923,000 after purchasing an additional 135,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,341,000 after purchasing an additional 328,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $250.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.51. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

