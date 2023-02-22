Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 1,204 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,264,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,101,000 after buying an additional 1,182,082 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,354,000 after buying an additional 1,108,635 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,625,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after buying an additional 319,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,242,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,649,000 after buying an additional 305,281 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $41.28.

