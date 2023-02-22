BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV) Trading Down 3.1%

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$34.55 and last traded at C$34.67. 107,236 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 46,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.79.

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.78.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.