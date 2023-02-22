Bienville Capital Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bienville Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,147,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Main Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 142.9% during the second quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.47. 555,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,274. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $39.83 and a one year high of $66.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

