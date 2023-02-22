Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Boosted by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,525 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up approximately 5.3% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 0.65% of Biogen worth $250,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 466.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.73.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $271.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.90. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

