BitTorrent Market Capitalization Reaches $701.06 Million (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $701.06 million and $230,272.58 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002031 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00417343 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,666.01 or 0.27645556 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.
BitTorrent Profile
BitTorrent’s launch date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com/btt. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars.
