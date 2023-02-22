BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits Market Cap of $693.06 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $693.06 million and $14.90 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000287 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004944 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001067 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001589 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000073 USD and is down -4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $18,940,530.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.