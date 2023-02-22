BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:ZWB)

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:ZWB traded down C$0.16 on Wednesday, reaching C$19.29. The company had a trading volume of 140,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,580. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 52-week low of C$17.10 and a 52-week high of C$23.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.85.

