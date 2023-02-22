BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ZRE traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 22,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,222. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.52. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$19.93 and a 52 week high of C$28.80.

