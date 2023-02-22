BNB (BNB) Trading 3.2% Lower This Week

BNB (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. BNB has a total market cap of $49.23 billion and approximately $522.71 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $311.81 or 0.01287070 BTC on popular exchanges.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,896,648 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,896,868.18626612 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 307.75783806 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1194 active market(s) with $595,743,554.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.