BNB (BNB) Trading 3.2% Lower This Week

BNB (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. BNB has a total market cap of $49.23 billion and approximately $522.71 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $311.81 or 0.01287070 BTC on popular exchanges.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,896,648 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,896,868.18626612 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 307.75783806 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1194 active market(s) with $595,743,554.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.