Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of BCC opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $85.17.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.62%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.
Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.
