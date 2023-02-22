Bondly (BONDLY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67,621.64

Bondly (BONDLY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Bondly has a total market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $67,621.64 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bondly has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Bondly Profile

Bondly launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

