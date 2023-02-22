Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 6,809 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,214 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,069,000 after buying an additional 890,236 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,337,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 480,756 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 66.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,680,000 after purchasing an additional 469,994 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 137.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 808,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,913,000 after purchasing an additional 467,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 79.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,097,000 after purchasing an additional 313,667 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

PB opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.69 and a twelve month high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PB. StockNews.com cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

