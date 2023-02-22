Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of LivaNova worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,346,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LivaNova by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,382,000 after acquiring an additional 131,879 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,021,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,791,000 after acquiring an additional 29,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,263,000 after acquiring an additional 383,973 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 0.82. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $41.82 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $121,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

