Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 53,269 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in EQT by 925.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of EQT to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

EQT Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.