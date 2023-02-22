Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 341.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,081 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in APA by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,182,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,965,000 after purchasing an additional 526,513 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 385.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,254 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of APA by 14.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,854,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,982,000 after acquiring an additional 354,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,774,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,673,000 after acquiring an additional 68,392 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

APA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of APA from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

