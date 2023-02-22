Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $4.31 Million in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,475 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 150.0% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 75,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 295.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 107,426 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 80,229 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 108.7% during the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 430,361 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $45,816,000 after purchasing an additional 224,111 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 59.6% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,359 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 14.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,303 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.
VMware Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of VMW stock opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.26. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $132.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
VMware Profile
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
