Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $3.54 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,576 shares of company stock worth $7,633,960. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $179.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $188.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

