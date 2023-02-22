Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.15

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 2.82 ($0.03), with a volume of 560,139 shares trading hands.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £19.73 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of -0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

