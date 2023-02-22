BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Trading 5.8% Higher

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.48. 335,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 426,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRSP. BTIG Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BrightSpire Capital Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $953.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp raised its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 214,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

