Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNLGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 1.2 %

BNL stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. 606,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $28,358,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,754,000 after buying an additional 1,067,308 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $11,934,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $5,662,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 188.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 329,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Articles

