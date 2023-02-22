Brokerages Set CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Target Price at $16.27

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.27.

Several analysts have commented on LAW shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of CS Disco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in CS Disco by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in CS Disco by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in CS Disco by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco Price Performance

About CS Disco

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

