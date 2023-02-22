Brokerages Set Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Target Price at $1,450.71

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,450.71.

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD opened at $1,459.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,609.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,504.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,363.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 44.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total transaction of $14,564,503.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total value of $14,564,503.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $105,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,066 shares of company stock valued at $29,408,349 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $428,679,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,973,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,094 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

